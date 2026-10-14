Zelenskiy says latest Russian missile attack targeted power plant

​Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on ​Tuesday that Russia's ‌latest attack on the capital with ballistic missiles ‌targeted a power plant ‌and that intelligence showed Moscow planned new ⁠strikes. "Once ​again, ⁠no advance warning from ⁠our partners. The main target ​was energy infrastructure, specifically ⁠thermal plant No. 4," ⁠Zelenskiy ​said on Telegram.

"According to our ⁠intelligence, the Russians are ⁠preparing further ⁠ballistic missile launches."