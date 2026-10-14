Zelenskiy says latest Russian missile attack targeted power plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia's latest attack on the capital with ballistic missiles targeted a power plant and that intelligence showed Moscow planned new strikes. "Once again, no advance warning from our partners. The main target was energy infrastructure, specifically thermal plant No. 4," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.
"According to our intelligence, the Russians are preparing further ballistic missile launches."