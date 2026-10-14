DOJ arrests two, seizes 187 devices in North Korean laptop farm crackdown in Texas

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday ‌announced the ​arrests of two Americans accused of helping North Korean IT workers to steal identities and obtain fraudulent employment at US companies to earn money for the North Korean government. The agency announced ‌the arrests of Michael James Bostelle, of Pennsylvania, and Juan Cecilio Pena Carrillo, of Texas, on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft as part of the alleged scheme, the DOJ said in a statement.