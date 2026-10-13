Russia says it may export up to 3.5 million tons of diesel a month by year-end
Russia will be able to recover its diesel exports to between 3 million tons and 3.5 million tons per month by year-end, the country's usual exporting volumes of the fuel, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.
Speaking to Rossiya-24 state TV channel, he also said that thanks to the deal agreed on with US President Donald Trump, additional Russian diesel supplies will partially balance global supply and demand.