Russia says it may export up to 3.5 million tons of diesel a month by year-end

​Russia ​will be ‌able to recover ​its diesel exports to ‌between 3 million tons and 3.5 million tons per ‌month by year-end, the country's ‌usual exporting volumes of the fuel, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak ⁠said ​on ⁠Monday.

Speaking to Rossiya-24 state TV ⁠channel, he also said ​that thanks to the deal ⁠agreed on with US President ⁠Donald ​Trump, additional Russian diesel supplies will partially ⁠balance global supply and demand.