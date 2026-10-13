Russian strike on Kyiv residential building kills two, injures at least seven, officials say

A ​Russian strike on a high-rise residential building in a ‌suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed two people and injured at least seven, officials ‌said on Monday.

Prosecutors in the capital, writing ‌on Telegram, said one person had died after the evening strike on the 25-story residence. They said ⁠a ​second body ⁠was found in a car next to the building. Prosecutors ⁠said seven people were injured in the ​incident, while Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 11 ⁠people were hurt, with three being treated in hospital.

Pictures ⁠posted ​on unofficial Telegram channels showed parts of an apartment building ablaze. Russian attacks ⁠on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, previously conducted chiefly ⁠at ⁠night, now disrupt daily life virtually around the clock.