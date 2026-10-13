Musk has spent $276 million on midterms to help Republicans retain control of Congress

Elon Musk has spent roughly $366 million in the ​2026 US midterm election cycle so far, $276 million ‌of ​it since July to help Republicans retain control of Congress, even as Democrats' chances of retaking the US House and Senate have improved. Musk's largess, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, makes ‌the world's richest person likely the single-biggest political donor in this year's races, according to campaign finance records.

There is a lot at stake for Musk with Democrats in the US House of Representatives calling for investigations into his government contracts as CEO of aerospace company SpaceX as well as his ‌work running the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump. Here is a breakdown of his political spending, which was confirmed by ‌a spokesman for his super PAC America PAC.