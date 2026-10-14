Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In the US, a wealth boom and a price shock collide

The US is in the middle of a historic and costly technological revolution, with the artificial intelligence buildout driving a level of investment set to eclipse the previous telecommunications boom, as well as national projects like the construction of rail and highway networks. The transformation has spurred immense stock market gains that have boosted household wealth across the economy, which arguably has helped to keep consumer spending on track. But with investment gains concentrated among the ​already rich, some Americans are benefiting more than others.

Six reasons Democrats may fall short of a midterm landslide in November

Republican President Donald Trump's low approval ratings, voter concern over high prices and dissatisfaction with the Iran war have led many analysts and opinion polls to predict significant Democratic gains in the November 3 midterm elections. But six analysts and party strategists told Reuters ​several factors could prevent Democrats from turning those favorable political conditions into a landslide, even if the party ultimately makes gains in Congress.

Ex-gang leader sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for Tupac Shakur murder

A former gang leader was ‌sentenced to 40 years to life ​in prison on Tuesday for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, capping the prosecution of a long-unsolved murder that shaped the golden age of rap music. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, found guilty of first-degree murder in August, received the sentence during a hearing in a Las Vegas courtroom.

Factbox-The races that will decide control of the US Senate

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the US Senate, where Democrats would need to flip at least two seats in states that President Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2024 to win a majority in November's midterm elections. But as Election Day nears, Democrats have a real chance at flipping the chamber, something that was considered a long shot at the beginning of this political cycle. Here are the races that will determine control of the Senate:

Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants

Actor Selma Blair was arrested after flight attendants reported a "physically abusive passenger" on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department said on Monday. Police identified Blair, known for roles in the movies "Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy," as the suspect in the incident on Sunday evening.

Supreme Court ‌to hear Trump's fight to shield DOGE records from disclosure

The US Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to decide whether President Donald Trump's administration can avoid handing over records to a watchdog group about its Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative aimed at slashing agency budgets and workers spearheaded last year by his former adviser Elon Musk. The justices took up the administration's appeal of a federal judge's order for DOGE to respond to requests by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington for information about its operations. The court is expected to hear arguments in the case and issue a ruling by the end of June.

US Supreme Court denies bid for pretrial release by anti-ICE activist

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to allow the pretrial release of an anti-ICE activist whose arrest for an allegedly threatening social media post during an immigration crackdown in Minneapolis was touted by President Donald Trump's administration in its campaign against "left-wing agitators." The justices denied self-described antifa, or "anti-fascist," member Kyle Wagner's request to revive a judge's ruling that ordered his pretrial release. Wagner was returned to custody after federal prosecutors appealed the judge's release order, arguing that he posed a danger to the community.

Musk has spent $276 million on midterms to help Republicans retain control of Congress

Elon Musk has spent roughly $366 million in the 2026 US midterm election cycle so far, $276 million of it since July to help Republicans retain control of Congress, even as Democrats' chances of retaking the US House and Senate have improved. Musk's largess, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, makes the world's richest person likely the single-biggest political donor in this year's races, according to campaign finance records.

'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights activist RJ Mitte dead at 34

Actor ‌RJ Mitte, whose personal experience living with cerebral palsy informed his role as Walter White Jr, the physically disabled son of a methamphetamine kingpin in the landmark television series "Breaking Bad," died on Monday at age 34. News of Mitte's death in Brownsville, Texas, was announced in a statement released through his talent management agency. A publicist for the actor later confirmed news reports that Mitte took his own life. No further details about the circumstances were given.

'Gift to our adversary': More Republicans criticize Trump's Russia diesel deal

A dozen US senators, including six Republicans, called on President Donald Trump on Tuesday to rescind his diesel deal with Russia, days before his administration must decide whether to formally impose new sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. The lawmakers' letter to Trump said the agreement provides Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin's government with more fuel to finance its war, and will not benefit Americans, adding to a torrent of congressional criticism since Trump announced the deal on Friday.

CVS settles US Justice Department case over opioid prescriptions for $315 million

CVS Health has agreed to pay $315 million to resolve allegations that the pharmacy chain operator unlawfully filled medically unnecessary prescriptions for addictive opioid painkillers, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday. The settlement resolves a case the department announced in 2024 that sought to hold CVS responsible for its role in dispensing massive quantities of dangerous drugs like opioids that were at the heart of a nationwide addiction epidemic.

US AI testing agency officials to move to White House, The Information reports

President Donald Trump's administration is planning to move three senior officials from the Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence (CAISSI) to the White House, news website The Information reported on Monday, citing a White House official. The White House and Commerce Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

US existing home sales rise in September; higher mortgage rates dim outlook

US existing home sales unexpectedly increased in September, but the trend stayed subdued against the backdrop of rising mortgage rates and still higher prices, which have made the dream of owning a house unattainable for many young Americans. The rise in sales reported by the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday mostly reflected a downward revision to August's sales pace. Housing supply increased to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, highlighting weak demand. Despite the rise in supply, the median house price was the highest on record for any September, underscoring the affordability crisis that has taken center stage ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

DOJ arrests two, seizes 187 devices in North Korean laptop farm crackdown in Texas

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced the arrests of two Americans accused of helping North Korean IT workers to steal identities and obtain fraudulent employment at US companies to earn money for the North Korean government. The agency announced the arrests of Michael James Bostelle, of Pennsylvania, and Juan Cecilio Pena Carrillo, of Texas, ⁠on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and identity ​theft as part of the alleged scheme, the DOJ said in a statement.

Trump to campaign in Ohio, Alaska with Republicans facing tight races

With little more than three weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump will make ⁠a new campaign swing this week through normally friendly territory where some Republican candidates are facing tough fights. Trump's latest foray will take him to Ohio, Alaska, Arizona and Montana, all states he won in 2024, as polls show Republicans at risk as they try to hang on to control of the US Congress for the president's last two years in office.

CDC to deploy additional support to Pennsylvania to probe measles outbreak

The US CDC said on Tuesday it would deploy additional support to Pennsylvania to help investigate the ongoing measles outbreak, as the state formally requested federal assistance through the agency's Epi-Aid emergency response program. Pennsylvania health officials have reported 1,136 measles cases and five deaths linked to the outbreak this year as of October 9, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed two measles-associated deaths nationwide in 2026, without identifying the states involved.

Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year after alleged gang rape

Cornell University will ban parties and social events at fraternity houses until the ⁠end of the academic year, its president said on Tuesday, responding to the outcry over an alleged gang rape on campus in 2024. The measure is the strongest reaction yet from Cornell's leadership to a lawsuit filed by a former undergraduate, Jane Doe, alleging seven men sexually assaulted her during a party.

Analysis-Democratic midterm wins could bring scrutiny for Wall Street, crypto firms

A Democratic victory in one or both chambers of Congress would not stop President Donald Trump's administration from handing regulatory breaks to Wall Street banks, prediction markets and crypto firms, but it would give Democrats powerful tools to probe the industries and their watchdogs. Polls suggest Democrats are poised to win the House of Representatives and have an edge in the race for the Senate. If the party prevails in either chamber, it would gain subpoena power, larger investigative staffs and the power to call in agency heads and corporate CEOs to testify, creating headaches and potential legal entanglements for those ​under scrutiny.

Exclusive-Most Americans oppose betting on elections, government events, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Most Americans oppose using prediction markets to bet on US elections and other government actions, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll that suggests the booming markets may lack broad public support as policymakers debate how to regulate them. The rapidly growing prediction market industry led by Polymarket and Kalshi allows people to bet on a raft of events, including US elections, government policy moves and sports games, raising concerns among policymakers that the platforms are opening up new avenues for insider trading and manipulation.

FBI arrests Saudi OpenAI engineer over covert recording device, DOJ says

US federal agents arrested a Saudi national who was an OpenAI engineer and charged him with installing a hidden ⁠audio recording device in an executive conference room at the AI company, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. The case highlights growing security concerns around sensitive AI research as companies and governments compete fiercely for the talent and technology that could confer economic and strategic advantages.

Judge blasts Trump's DOJ over 'inexcusable' tree removal at DC golf course

A US judge said on Monday that she was "furious" with Justice Department lawyers for their conduct in a lawsuit seeking to halt the Trump administration’s takeover of a historic golf course in Washington, saying it was "inexcusable" that hundreds of trees were removed from the course over the weekend. "More than being upset and furious right now, I am just deeply disappointed in the government," US District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington told government lawyers during a court hearing. "On what universe did anyone in your office think this was acceptable?"

Trump defends Russia diesel deal as lawmakers from both parties complain

President Donald Trump on Monday defended a diesel oil deal he made with Russia as lawmakers from both parties complained the agreement appears to violate US law barring imports of Russian energy ⁠until Moscow ends ​its aggression against Ukraine.

Trump has said the deal to lift sanctions on Russian oil exports would help bring down high fuel prices. However some analysts doubted the amount of diesel Trump has said Russia would provide over the next three months would do much to bring down prices, since it is equal to about 12 hours of global consumption of the fuel.

Lawmakers ask FAA to pause use of new AI tool in DC-area flight management

More than two dozen lawmakers asked the Federal Aviation Administration to pause the use of a new AI tool in the Washington area to assist air traffic controllers, citing safety concerns. The lawmakers, including Democratic Representatives April Delaney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Don Beyer, said in a letter they were concerned with the FAA pilot project "as we have not seen any safety evaluation and testing reports, nor have we been made aware of any efforts to train aviation safety personnel on how best to use the tool."

Pennsylvania coroner reports measles death, toll rises to six

Pennsylvania's Franklin County coroner on Monday reported a measles-associated death in a 39-year-old woman with several health conditions, the state's sixth death linked to the disease. In a statement posted on Facebook, the coroner said the death, investigated on Saturday, met the Pennsylvania Department of Health's definition of a measles-associated death.

US Supreme Court to hear asylum fight involving Nigerian cook

The US Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to deny asylum to a man who was forced to prepare meals for an apparent separatist group in Nigeria, in a case that could expand what officials may deem terrorist activity under American immigration law. The justices took up the ⁠Justice Department's appeal of a lower court's ruling in favor of Nigerian citizen Izuchukwu Ozurumba, who was denied US asylum due to his work cooking for a group known as the Unknown Gunmen that US officials considered to be a terrorist organization. The lower court ruled that cooking did not qualify as "material support" for terrorism under the immigration statute.

US immigration authorities raid home of Democratic Trump critic Ilhan Omar

US authorities conducted a predawn raid on Monday on the Washington, DC, home of Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump who has been the target of political insults by the Republican president, as part of an ongoing investigation, the Justice Department said. A person familiar with the investigation said it is related to alleged immigration ⁠fraud, and part of the probe concerns the Somali-born lawmaker's immigration paperwork filled out by her late father when she was a child.

Catholics in US Army must not participate in firing squad, prominent archbishop says

Catholics serving in the US Army ⁠should not participate in the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan that the Pentagon is planning to livestream in December, a prominent US archbishop said on Monday. In an unusually strongly worded statement, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who oversees the spiritual care of Catholic members of the US armed forces, raised a series of objections to the unprecedented plan to broadcast the execution of Hasan, who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, in a 2009 shooting spree.

US Senate report says spending on consultants for internet subsidy program tops $200 million annually

A US Senate committee report released on Tuesday said consultants who assist schools and libraries in winning funding from a $3 billion annual internet subsidy program receive between $200 million and $400 million annually. Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz said consultants help the applicants for the Federal Communications Commission E-Rate program "comply with a Byzantine process that has become a costly feature of the program."

Fed Governor Cook's lawyer denounces Trump's latest attempt to remove her

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's lawyer questioned the objectivity of a White House probe into allegations she committed mortgage fraud, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday, challenging President Donald Trump's latest attempt to remove her from her role. Trump has been trying to fire ‌Cook for more than a year as he moves to exert more control over a central bank he says is refusing for political reasons ‌to lower interest rates. Cook denies any wrongdoing and has sued to keep her job.

Trump fires ambassador to Greece Guilfoyle after reports of misconduct

The White House said on Tuesday it had asked US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign after a series of news reports raised concerns she sold access to Trump administration officials in exchange for money, gifts and favors. US President Donald Trump had said on Monday that ​he was considering firing Guilfoyle, who was once engaged to his son Donald Trump Jr. On Tuesday, he told reporters: "She was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading."