Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bristol Myers' lung disease drug succeeds at lower dose in late-stage trial

Bristol ​Myers Squibb said on Monday a lower dose of its experimental drug ​slowed the progression of a serious lung-scarring disease, putting it on ‌track ​to be a first-of-its-kind treatment if approved. The late-stage trial enrolled 1,255 patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and tested two oral doses of admilparant, which targets a pathway involved in lung scarring by blocking the LPA1 protein receptor.

Pope Leo says he will undergo surgery for ‌small growth on lung

Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure. Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth, a small nodule, was "well-contained" and had ‌been spotted early.

Steris doubles down on healthcare consumables with $2.1 billion Xodus buy

Medical equipment maker Steris will buy privately held Xodus Medical for $2.1 billion, adding surgical products designed to improve safety ‌for patients and operating-room staff to its healthcare consumables business. The acquisition strengthens Steris' push into hospitals and laboratories, where its sterilization and consumables business is already seeing sustained demand.

Bristol Myers radiopharma cancer drug slows rare tumor progression in study

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Monday its experimental radiopharmaceutical cancer therapy significantly delayed disease progression in patients with rare, advanced gastrointestinal and pancreatic tumors that had progressed after earlier treatment. Shares of the drugmaker were up nearly 2%.

US DEA ⁠proposes strictest ​drug controls on kratom-linked products exceeding certain thresholds

The ⁠US Drug Enforcement Administration has proposed emergency restrictions placing some products with synthetic opioid-like compounds derived from kratom under the strictest category of federal drug control, if they exceed certain concentrations. The DEA issued two notices of intent on Friday, ⁠based on recommendations from the US Department of Health and Human Services, to distinguish products containing trace amounts of the substances from intentionally enhanced or concentrated formulations.

Soccer-Egg-freezing policies progressive but player choice crucial, FIFPRO's Culvin ​says

Moves by Chelsea and the Spanish football federation to offer egg freezing to players are "incredibly progressive", but safeguards are crucial to ensure women do not feel ⁠pressured to delay motherhood, FIFPRO's Alex Culvin said. Chelsea became in August the first Women's Super League club to fund egg freezing and other fertility treatment for players, while Spain's football federation (RFEF) announced an agreement last month giving eligible national team ⁠players ​access to treatments including egg freezing and IVF.

Pennsylvania coroner reports measles death, toll rises to six

Pennsylvania's Franklin County coroner on Monday reported a measles-associated death in a 39-year-old woman with several health conditions, the state's sixth death linked to the disease. In a statement posted on Facebook, the coroner said the death, investigated on Saturday, met the Pennsylvania Department of Health's definition ⁠of a measles-associated death.

Bausch + Lomb CEO Saunders departs, Chairman Appio named interim chief

Bausch + Lomb said on Monday that CEO Brent Saunders will leave the eye-care company by mutual agreement ⁠with its board, sending its US-listed shares down ⁠more than 7%. The company did not disclose a reason for Saunders' departure and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Syndax says mid-stage trial of lung disease treatment fails main goal, ends development

Syndax Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it will stop developing a treatment ‌for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic ‌lung-scarring disease, after a mid-stage trial failed to meet its main goal. Shares of the cancer ​therapy maker fell about 17% in extended trading.