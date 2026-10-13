Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US hopes diesel deal can 'soften' Moscow on peace talks, sources say

President Donald Trump's envoys told Ukrainian officials on Friday that a deal to allow Russian diesel exports is part of a bid to draw Russia back to negotiations after the failure of previous efforts to launch sustained talks to end the war, three people familiar with the meeting told Reuters. Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve ​Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner told the Ukrainians in a meeting in Miami that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not prepared to negotiate an end to his 4 1/2-year-old war in Ukraine and that the deal announced last week could help restart trilateral talks, said two of ​the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Likely unexploded ordnance kills teenager in northern Israel

A 14-year-old Israeli boy was killed and 24 people were injured when what was most likely an ‌unexploded ordnance went off during a ​school hiking trip near the border with Lebanon, Israel's ambulance service said on Monday. The area is littered with explosive devices from Israel's conflict with the Lebanese militia group Hezbollah.

Indian opposition marches to Supreme Court, seeks suspension of voter list changes

Thousands of opposition demonstrators marched to India's Supreme Court on Monday and petitioned it against a revision of voter lists that has sparked days of unrest in the Indian capital and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition parties and supporters of the "cockroach" youth movement have rallied almost daily this month to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the revision that critics say benefits Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At least 72 Sudanese artisanal miners killed in strike, rights monitor says

At least 72 artisanal miners were killed in an airstrike in northern Sudan close to the Egyptian border, rights monitor Emergency Lawyers said on Sunday, in the second such incident in recent months. Emergency Lawyers blamed the Egyptian air force for the ‌strike, which it said took place on Saturday.

Musk has spent $276 million on midterms to help Republicans retain control of Congress

Elon Musk has spent roughly $366 million in the 2026 US midterm election cycle so far, $276 million of it since July to help Republicans retain control of Congress, even as Democrats' chances of retaking the US House and Senate have improved. Musk's largess, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, makes the world's richest person likely the single-biggest political donor in this year's races, according to campaign finance records.

Germany's fragile coalition hit by labour minister's resignation

Germany's labour minister and co-head of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) quit unexpectedly on Monday, adding to uncertainty around Chancellor Friedrich Merz's struggling coalition after bruising state election defeats last month. Baerbel Bas said she was resigning from both positions to deal with grief over her stepdaughter's recent death.

Saudi warning system stayed silent before deadly airport attacks

Saudi Arabia stopped issuing public warnings of imminent military attacks days before a series of deadly strikes on Riyadh airport that killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300. The government has not said why there were no alerts to the public before the four Riyadh attacks in the past week.

Saudi capital's airport to remain shut this week as airlines cancel services

Authorities have extended the closure of Riyadh's international airport until Saturday and airlines scrapped flights ‌after continuing attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis emptied the skies over Saudi Arabia's capital. Operations at King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia's second-busiest airport after Jeddah, were suspended to "allow for the completion of procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of the airport's facilities", the Saudi civil aviation authority said in a statement.

Moroccan centrist party agrees to form coalition government with three other parties

Morocco's centrist Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), who topped last month's parliamentary election vote, will form a coalition government with three other parties, the four parties said on Monday. The four — which include moderate socialist parties and the nationalist Istiqlal — together hold 207 ‌seats in parliament, above the 198 needed for a majority.

North Korea test-fires tactical ballistic missile, KCNA says

North Korea test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, adding that the test confirmed the successful technical upgrading of an important core element for the missile, without elaborating. The announcement comes after South Korea's military said on Monday that North Korea had fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast. It was Pyongyang's fourth launch in a month, following Seoul's recent test of a hypersonic missile.

Reporters accuse India of crackdown on journalists, press freedom at youth-led protests

Police used excessive and targeted force on journalists covering youth-led protests in India, local press groups and international media rights bodies said, and warned that press freedom in the country was under threat. Young Indians, mobilised by the "cockroach" youth movement and supported by opposition parties, took to the streets of New Delhi on the weekend demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a sharply contested revision of voter lists in the country.

Hurricane Simon crawls along Mexico's Pacific coast, bringing floods and evacuations

Hurricane Simon crept northwest just off Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, lashing western states with dangerous winds, heavy rain and flooding that put riverside communities on alert for possible evacuations. The US National Hurricane Center said Simon was about 55 miles (90 km) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state at 8 a.m. (1400 GMT), packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), making it a Category 2 hurricane.

UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that a suspected plot ⁠targeting the RAF Fairford air base in ​Britain was "highly likely" to have been coordinated in Iran, and almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The RAF Fairford base in southwest England, which had been ⁠used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran, became the focal point for a major security response after five British men were arrested nearby in the early hours of September 27 on suspected terrorism and explosive offences.

Congo's former president Kabila forms new group to replace M23 insurgency

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila has launched a new political-military coalition to replace the AFC-M23 alliance fighting government forces in eastern Congo, taking a more direct role in an insurgency he had previously stopped short of openly backing. The new 'politico-military' group known as the Front pour la Refondation de la Nation (FRN) will be headed by Kabila, with rebel leaders Corneille Nangaa, Bertrand Bisimwa, Freddy Kaniki and Sultani Makenga serving as deputies, the group's adviser Claude Ibalanky announced at a press conference.

UK launches public inquiry ⁠into killing of two Jewish men in synagogue attack

Britain's interior minister Shabana Mahmood on Monday announced a public inquiry into the deaths of two Jewish men who died during an attack at a synagogue in Manchester in October 2025. Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz were killed during the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Trump says he is considering firing US ambassador to Greece

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was considering firing US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. "Well, we're looking at it. Yeah, we're not happy," Trump told reporters.

Hackers heat French supermarket fridges, sparking fires and spoiling food

Hackers raised the temperature of refrigerators and freezers at hundreds of French supermarkets ​to as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight, causing fires and spoiling food. The Paris prosecutor's office said on Monday that a "large-scale" attack was "affecting connected refrigerators in several major food retailers across France", leading to food losses and fires.

Poland says two Turks detained in Germany over Starlink fire it blames on Russia

Two Turkish citizens were detained in Germany in connection with a fire at a Starlink station in Poland, Warsaw said on Monday, adding that it believed Russia was behind the incident. Officials from several EU countries have warned for months that Russia has been ⁠mounting sabotage, cyber and other hybrid attacks across Europe to erode support for Ukraine. Russia says such accusations are baseless and the result of anti-Russian hysteria.

Austria says Ukrainian journalist's arrest on suspicion of spying was unrelated to his job

The arrest of a Ukrainian journalist in Vienna last week was ordered because he was seen watching a location that two men suspected of spying had also surveilled, not because of his profession, the Vienna prosecutors' office said on Monday. Austrian police arrested two Ukrainians on Monday last week on suspicion of spying. The following Thursday they arrested two more: investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko.

UK to review high-profile figures' security arrangements after ex-minister's murder

Britain's interior minister Shabana Mahmood on Monday announced an urgent review of the security arrangements for high-profile public figures, in the wake of the killing of an ex-minister ⁠which prosecutors ​allege was ideologically motivated. Mahmood said the review would examine the current security provided to high-profile individuals, including royals, as well as ministers, lawmakers and other prominent politicians.

Russian strike on Kyiv residential building kills two, injures at least nine, officials say

A Russian strike on a high-rise residential building in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed two people and injured at least nine, while attacks in other Ukrainian regions killed at least six people, officials said on Monday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, said two people died in the evening strike on the 25-story residence in the Darnitskyi district. Prosecutors said one body was found in a car next to the building.

US immigration authorities raid home of Democratic Trump critic Ilhan Omar

US authorities conducted a predawn raid on Monday on the Washington, DC, home of Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump who has been the target of political insults by the Republican president, as part of an ongoing investigation, the Justice Department said. A person familiar with the investigation said it is related to alleged immigration fraud, and part of the probe concerns the Somali-born lawmaker's immigration paperwork filled out by her late father when she was a child.

Catholics in US Army must not participate in firing squad, prominent ⁠archbishop says

Catholics serving in the US Army should not participate in the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan that the Pentagon is planning to livestream in December, a prominent US archbishop said on Monday. In an unusually strongly worded statement, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who oversees the spiritual care of Catholic members of the US armed forces, raised a series of objections to the unprecedented plan to broadcast the execution of Hasan, who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, in a 2009 shooting spree.

Greenland lawmakers signal support for Trump security deal

A majority of Greenlandic lawmakers signalled ⁠support for the Arctic island's recent security agreement with US President Donald Trump in a debate on Monday, although some opposition party members questioned the deal's economic value. The United States, Denmark and Greenland ⁠last month signed the agreement, aimed at ending tensions after Trump's repeated threats to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

Pope Leo to be hospitalised on Tuesday ahead of lung surgery

Pope Leo will go into hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove a small growth found on one of his lungs, the Vatican said, as the pontiff kept up a busy schedule on Monday, holding seven previously planned meetings in the morning. Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the growth, a small nodule, had been found on a recent check-up, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early. Ahead of his hospitalisation, the pope cancelled all his public events from Tuesday until October 20.

Moroccan navy vessels entered Spanish waters during Ceuta crisis, Sanchez says

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that Moroccan naval vessels entered Spanish waters off Ceuta without permission after late July's mass migrant crossing into the North African enclave, state broadcaster TVE reported. He played down ‌the incidents, calling them isolated, and underscored the importance of relations with Morocco.

Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite ‌Trump ceasefire announcement

Russia hit at least six energy targets during a night and morning of deadly airstrikes across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday, adding this showed Moscow had no interest in an energy ceasefire announced by Donald Trump. Under pressure over high energy prices ahead of US midterm elections next month, US President ​Trump blindsided Kyiv and its European allies over the weekend by declaring that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to hit each other's energy systems.