Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. doesn't ​expect rib injury to be long term

Atlanta quarterback Michael ​Penix Jr. wasn't able to finish the Falcons' ‌30-23 ​home loss in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night because of a rib injury, but he is confident the problem is not long term. Penix was sacked by the ‌Ravens' Tavius Robinson with 19 seconds left in regulation and fumbled on the play. The Falcons recovered, but Penix went to the sideline for one play, with Tua Tagovailoa replacing him. Penix returned and threw an incompletion before Alanta punted to send the game into overtime.

Report: Tests ‌confirm torn Achilles for Packers DT Javon Hargrave

Tests confirmed that Green Bay defensive tackle Javon Hargrave sustained a season-ending torn Achilles ‌tendon on Sunday, ESPN reported on Monday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur anticipated the bad news after their 31-7 victory against the visiting Chicago Bears, saying the injury that occurred late in the fourth quarter "doesn't look good."

Dream unable to use Hawks' arena for WNBA Finals

Due to scheduling conflicts, the Atlanta Dream will be unable to ⁠host games ​in the WNBA Finals at ⁠State Farm Arena, home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. The Dream played six of their 22 regular-season games at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta and the other ⁠16 at the significantly smaller Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga.

Golf-European Tour will not allow membership to LIV players in 2027

Players who sign ​up for LIV Golf next season will not be allowed to become members of the European Tour, DP World Tour Chief ⁠Executive Officer Guy Kinnings told the BBC on Monday. Kinnings said that players must now make a choice.

Tennis-Bergs stuns Alcaraz in Shanghai as Zverev claims year-end top ⁠ranking

Seven-times ​Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock 7-5 7-6(4) defeat by unseeded Belgian Zizou Bergs in the Shanghai Masters round of 32 on Monday, a result that also confirmed Alexander Zverev as the ATP's year-end world number one. Fresh from defending his Japan ⁠Open title and building momentum after a wrist injury that sidelined him for nearly five months, Alcaraz never found his rhythm in ⁠a scrappy two-hour, two-minute contest.

Struggling Michigan ⁠not changing quarterback or play-caller

Michigan is staying the course despite falling out of the Top 25 amid ongoing offensive struggles and back-to-back Big Ten losses. Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Monday that Bryce ‌Underwood will remain at ‌quarterback and offensive coordinator Jason Beck will continue to call the ​plays coming off their bye week.