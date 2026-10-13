"Don’t let innocent people be caught in crossfire": Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni calls for negotiations in West Asia after Riyadh attack

Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni has called for the international community to push the parties involved in the ongoing West Asia conflict towards negotiations, stressing that innocent civilians should not be caught in the crossfire amid escalating hostilities. Speaking to ANI on Monday, on the recent attack on Riyadh airport that injured several people and claimed the life of an Indian national, Soni said attacks involving innocent people could not be accepted and called for efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

“There are so many trouble spots around the world. There is so much of disquiet and hostility all around, particularly in that region. Why should we add one more item to it?” he said. Calling for international intervention, Soni said the world community should issue a warning to the party responsible for the attacks and encourage the warring sides to resolve their differences through negotiations.

“Ask the two warring nations to sit down together at a negotiating table,” he said, adding that agreements require a step-by-step approach, beginning with issues where differences are less serious before moving towards more contentious matters. “But don't let the innocent people be caught in the crossfire because they have not done anything to upset you or to agree with the situation,” Soni said.

The death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died. India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Embassy officials attended the funeral service of Indian national Mohammed Yousef Ali, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family while assuring them of continued support and assistance. On US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Soni said the reported understanding could be significant for several countries, while questioning the clarity surrounding the arrangement.

“Interesting thing is President Trump has welcomed that there is an agreement or there will be a step taken that there will be no attacks on shipping lines and energy sectors, particularly including refining capacity,” Soni said. He added that the reported understanding had implications for Europe, Russia and the United States, given their interests in energy supplies and infrastructure.

Highlighting India's concerns in both conflicts, Soni stressed the need to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers, particularly Indian nationals working aboard merchant vessels. “Indian interest in both the conflicts is that the innocent seafarers, that means the sailors who work on the ships, the commercial ships, they should be guaranteed safety,” he said.

Soni also referred to an Indian initiative aimed at preventing attacks on civilians, ensuring the free movement of commercial vessels and encouraging parties to bring their differences into the open. He said a group of 25 countries had endorsed a step-by-step approach discussed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, with India and Liberia among those supporting the initiative [Group of Friends of Safety for Seafarers (S4)]. He suggested that the proposal could be taken forward at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). He said, "Last week, there was an interesting meeting that happened on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in which the group of 25 countries, which India and Liberia are part of because they are the ones who--Liberia has the largest registered shipping lines, and India is the one which provides the largest force for the sailors. So they suggested a way out: a step-by-step approach that could be moved. 25 countries have endorsed it. Maybe what can happen now is more countries joining it, and it should be taken to the IMO, where it can be taken on board by them, with two cosponsors, India and Liberia. So that could be one of the ways out."

Commenting on Trump's remarks regarding US oil purchases and India's energy imports, Soni criticised Washington's approach, alleging that it reflected double standards and a focus on domestic political interests. “This is what I think (are) double standards which the world follows, and particularly the strongest country in the world, which only thinks of its own personal interest, of his country's interest. He doesn't think of humanity. For him, humanity begins and stops on the US shores,” Soni said. (ANI)