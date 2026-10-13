'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights activist RJ Mitte dead at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, ‌whose personal ​experience living with cerebral palsy informed his role as Walter White Jr, the physically disabled son of a methamphetamine kingpin in the landmark television series "Breaking Bad," died on Monday at age 34. News of Mitte's death in Brownsville, Texas, was announced in a statement released through his talent management agency. A publicist for ‌the actor later confirmed news reports that Mitte took his own life. No further details about the circumstances were given.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," the initial statement said. "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston voiced his "deep despair" over the death of his "sweet son" on social media.

Mitte was best known for his breakout role on the AMC cable TV series "Breaking Bad," playing ‌the only son of Cranston's lead character, Walter White, a terminally ill high school teacher who descends into a secret life of crime cooking crystal meth. The acclaimed show, often cited by critics as one of ‌the best television dramas of all time, ran from 2008 to 2013, garnering 16 Emmy Awards, including two for best drama series. Mitte was 14 when cast for the pilot episode, which began shooting in 2007, Cranston said.

Drawing on his real-life struggle with cerebral palsy, a chronic muscle-control disorder, Mitte brought a rare measure of authenticity to a television character whose physical disability was portrayed as largely incidental to the storyline. His performance as Walter "Flynn" White Jr, who walked with crutches and spoke with a slur, gained early attention from fans who ⁠dubbed him "the ​breakfast king" for his recurring appearances in scenes around the ⁠family breakfast table.

But his role grew in prominence as the story arc of the series progressed. He starts out as a carefree teenager who admires his father, then is forced to reckon with the family's disintegration as the truth about Walter White's meth-making "Heisenberg" ⁠alter ego emerges. In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday night, Cranston paid tribute to Mitte, saying he was a "fine actor" and "vocal advocate for performers with disabilities."

"It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life," Cranston wrote, adding ​he and Mitte "were texting each other just a few weeks ago" about possibly meeting for lunch. "I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future," Cranston wrote. "But I do know ⁠that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed. I’ll miss you, son."

Despite his disability, Mitte "never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything" during the show's production, Cranston recalled. "He ⁠met ​the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination." Mitte later played a standup comedian with cerebral palsy in the 2019 romantic comedy film "Standing Up for Sunny" and a high school wrestler with CP in the 2021 coming-of-age film "Triumph."

Mitte, whose credits also include the films "The Recall" and "The Oak Room," had been working to promote a new movie, "Talking to Strangers," appearing as a podcast guest to discuss the film in recent ⁠days, according to Hollywood trade publication Variety. Off screen, Mitte served as a Screen Actors Guild spokesman for performers with disabilities, and was a celebrity ambassador for the United Cerebral Palsy foundation.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Mitte ⁠suffered brain damage at birth, was adopted as an infant ⁠and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3. He was fitted with leg braces and crutches for much of his childhood, but through athletics and exercise eventually outgrew his need for walking devices. According to Wikipedia, Mitte was raised by his adoptive mother following his parents' separation and assumed financial responsibility for a younger ‌sister and his mother at age ‌13, after she became paralyzed.