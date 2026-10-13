Rugby-Wallabies back Suaalii says wing switch will help him on road to becoming great 

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 12:26 IST
Rugby-Wallabies back Suaalii says wing switch will help him on road to becoming great 

Wallabies back Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has endorsed his move ​to the wing, saying it will ​make him a better all-round player, ‌as ​Australia continues to debate where the former rugby league sensation is best deployed. Suaalii has played predominantly in the centres since crossing from ‌the National Rugby League's Sydney Roosters two years ago but Wallabies coach Les Kiss started him on the wing in the last two tests, including Saturday's 50-19 Bledisloe Cup thrashing by New Zealand ‌at Eden Park.

His ideal position continues to be a talking point in Australian rugby but the ‌23-year-old says his shift out wide can only accelerate his development. "Part of my journey of learning to be a great rugby player is to learn different positions, and I'm enjoying it," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"Seeing the game ⁠from ​a different perspective helps ⁠me be a better centre, helps me be a better fullback ... so I'm really enjoying it." Eden Park was a setback ⁠both for the Wallabies, who suffered their first test loss under Kiss, and for Suaalii, whose skills ​under the high ball were nullified by an All Blacks team who won the aerial ⁠battle decisively.

The result also ended Australia's hopes of wresting back the Bledisloe Cup, with New Zealand retaining the annual trophy ⁠contested ​by the nations for a 24th straight year. Suaalii may yet end up redeployed in the midfield for the second Bledisloe test in Sydney on Saturday following injuries to Len Ikitau ⁠and Jordan Petaia, and Hunter Paisami's suspension.

He was confident the Wallabies would respond after Eden Park ⁠where they challenged for ⁠a half before being blown away. "We reviewed the game brutally and honestly as well," he said.

“There’s a bigger plan to what we’re doing ... we’re ‌real confident that ‌this week we’ll be great.”

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