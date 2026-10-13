Germany detains third person over Starlink fire in Poland, RMF FM reports

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 13:36 IST
Germany detains third person over Starlink fire in Poland, RMF FM reports

German police have detained ​a woman in Berlin in ‌connection with ​a fire at a Starlink station in Poland last month, Polish private broadcaster RMF FM reported on Tuesday, ‌citing unnamed sources, in the third detention in the case.

The blaze at the Starlink station in central Poland in September engulfed its power system and backup generator. Poland said ‌at the time it believed the fire was an act of ‌sabotage aimed at disrupting internet services, including for Ukraine's military, and blamed Russia. RMF reported that the detained woman may have acted as a driver and that Polish prosecutors would now assess the extent of ⁠her ​involvement and decide ⁠whether there were grounds to seek her extradition.

It did not give the woman's nationality or any ⁠other details. The German Interior Ministry was not immediately available for comment. Poland's National Prosecutor's Office ​also had no immediate comment.

A spokesperson for Germany's Federal Criminal Police said the agency ⁠coordinated the exchange of information between Polish and German authorities in connection with the arrest of three ⁠individuals. Poland ​said on Monday that two Turkish men had been detained in Germany on suspicion of being responsible for the blaze.

Officials from several European ⁠Union countries have warned for months that Russia has been mounting sabotage, cyber and other ⁠hybrid attacks across ⁠Europe to erode support for Ukraine. Moscow says such accusations are baseless and the result of anti-Russian hysteria.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
3
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global
4
US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Could Stop Companies Hiring Humans Long Before Their Jobs Become Obsolete

When AI Takes Control but Doctors Take Responsibility: Healthcare's Emerging Automation Paradox

Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

Japan’s Hydrogen Push Hits a Structural Wall as Policy Ambitions Outpace Industrial Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026