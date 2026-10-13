Pope Leo leaves Vatican for hospital ahead of surgery on lung nodule

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 16:31 IST
Pope Leo leaves Vatican for hospital ahead of surgery on lung nodule

​Pope Leo ​left the Vatican on ‌Tuesday in ​a convoy of vehicles ahead of his ‌expected admission to Rome's Gemelli hospital for surgery to remove a small growth found on ‌one of his lungs, the first ‌major health issue of his 17-month tenure. Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the growth, a ⁠small ​nodule, had been ⁠found on a recent check-up, was "well-contained" and ⁠had been spotted early.

The Vatican press office has ​said the pope's recovery is expected to take ⁠about a week but has not specified ⁠when ​the actual operation will take place. All of Leo's public events have ⁠been cancelled until October 20. Rome's Gemelli hospital is ⁠about ⁠nine kilometers (5.6 miles) north of the Vatican. The drive usually takes ‌under ‌half an hour.

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