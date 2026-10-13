NASA's Perseverance rover breaks record for off-planet driving on Mars

While no ‌person ​has ever set foot on Mars, humankind has managed to conduct extensive explorations of the surface of Earth's planetary neighbor using robotic rovers. One of them, NASA's six-wheeled Perseverance rover, has now set a record for the longest distance driven by any vehicle on a world beyond Earth. The US space agency has announced that the car-sized Perseverance has trekked 28.1 ‌miles (45.2 km) since arriving on Mars roughly 5-1/2 years ago, passing the distance mark previously established by another NASA rover, Opportunity, from 2004 to 2018. Perseverance and Opportunity both also beat the driving distances of any rover that operated on the moon.

Perseverance, carrying a suite of scientific instruments, has searched for evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars — a planet that long ago was wetter and warmer than the cold and desolate place it is today — and collected rock and soil samples for a potential ‌future return to Earth. JEZERO CRATER

Since landing on February 18, 2021, Perseverance has driven in and around Jezero Crater, an area in the Martian northern hemisphere believed to have been flooded with water and home to a lake basin ‌billions of years ago. NASA said the rover achieved its milestone on Sunday as it drove toward an area called Idubi, through the region off the crater's western rim nicknamed Lac de Charmes, where it is surveying some of the most ancient terrain ever encountered in the solar system.

It is one of two NASA rovers currently traversing the Martian surface, with the Curiosity rover operating in Gale Crater near the Martian equator. Curiosity has driven 23.71 miles (38.15 km) since landing on Mars in 2012. Steven Lee, project manager of the two rovers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, said ⁠Perseverance is showing no ​signs of slowing down.

"Perseverance's engineering hardware and instruments are in excellent ⁠shape with all redundant systems still available. A recent assessment of all systems concluded that they are capable of operating well into the 2030s, likely beyond," Lee told Reuters. China's Zhurong rover also gathered important scientific data on Mars, operating in the northern lowlands in 2021 and 2022.

SELF-DRIVING CAPABILITY Perseverance often has ⁠relied upon its self-driving capability, an autonomous navigation system called AutoNav. Lee said 90% of its drives are done autonomously, with no human intervention.

"Perseverance takes stereo images of the terrain ahead, generates a 3D software map, and selects the safest path towards a drive goal," Lee ​said. The rover also employs its Vision Compute Element, a co-processor computer that lets it process images and run its self-driving software quickly during drives, Lee said, while previous rovers needed to pause to "think" before each drive segment.

"Perseverance ⁠builds on the 29-year legacy of our past Mars rovers — Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity — each incorporating prior lessons and improving our ability to drive on another world," Lee said. Perseverance's mobility system mechanisms are being tested to show it can drive 100 km (62 miles) or more, Lee said, with the hardware to ⁠be ​tested to the equivalent of 150 km to 300 km (93 miles to 186 miles) in the effort.

POTENTIAL BIOSIGNATURE Lee said the rover's biggest achievement was almost certainly its discovery, disclosed last year, of a potential biosignature, or possible sign of ancient microbial life. This was found in reddish rock believed to have formed 3.2 billion to 3.8 billion years ago in a river channel feeding the lake that once filled Jezero Crater.

The Lac de Charmes terrain, Lee said, may ⁠yield clues to early planetary geological processes, such as the effects of large meteorite impacts. Jezero Crater was formed by such an impact early in Martian history. "The terrain we're currently exploring may contain rocks older than any found on ⁠Earth," Lee said.

The rover's original mission envisaged 12.4 miles (20 km) ⁠of driving. NASA recently approved an extension of the rover's mission to explore the crater rim until roughly the end of 2028. "There is evidence from orbital measurements that some areas of the rim were once hydrothermal systems with warm or hot groundwater. These areas may once have provided a warm, watery subsurface environment conducive to life. Indeed, some paleontologists hypothesize that ‌life on Earth began in such environments," ‌Lee said.

The rover's plutonium-based power system is performing as expected, Lee said, adding it has "many years of useful energy still available." (Reporting ​by Will Dunham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Daniel Wallis)