Polish retailers remove some Halloween products after school stabbings

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 17:39 IST
Polish retailers remove some Halloween products after school stabbings

Polish retailers have begun removing some Halloween-themed ​products such as fake knives from shelves ​following three recent stabbing attacks ‌at ​schools, company representatives said on Tuesday. Thousands of police officers have been deployed to schools since the end of last week after ‌two stabbing incidents involving teenagers on consecutive days.

Politicians have pointed to the negative influence of social media, video games and what Prime Minister Donald Tusk called "a very grim trend of violence". In response, ‌some major retailers, including Jeronimo Martins' Biedronka, Poland's largest retail chain with about 3,900 stores, said ‌they would scale back their Halloween ranges, removing items such as fake knives and gruesome costumes.

"Guided by concern for the welfare of children and youth, we decided yesterday to withdraw selected Halloween products that may arouse unintended ⁠associations," ​Biedronka category director Małgorzata Polakowska ⁠said. Children's retailer Smyk said it was withdrawing accessories featuring motifs that imitate dangerous tools, such as plastic knives and ⁠cleavers, across its store network.

"We believe that in the current circumstances, the presence of such items ​on the shelves of a store whose offer is directed to families is inappropriate," ⁠Smyk said in a statement. Although Halloween is not a traditional Polish holiday, it is widely celebrated by young ⁠people ​influenced by Western popular culture.

The latest attack occurred on Saturday, when three people were injured at a further education college in Warsaw, Poland's third stabbing attack at an educational ⁠institution in four days. On Thursday, a 15-year-old former pupil wearing a helmet-mounted camera killed a caretaker and ⁠injured two other staff ⁠members at a primary school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, northeast of Warsaw. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old wounded 10 people including himself at a school in ‌Ostroleka, north ‌of the capital.

TRENDING

1
The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come at Another's Expense
Blog

The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come ...

Global
2
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
3
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
4
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026