Erdogan told Saudi crown prince that Turkey will stand by Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call on Tuesday that Turkey would continue to stand by Saudi Arabia amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants, the Turkish presidency said.
In a statement, the presidency said Erdogan also condemned in the strongest the Houthi attacks and told the crown prince that he believed "this challenge will be overcome". NATO member Turkey and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a joint defence pact in August, under which an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.