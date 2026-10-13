Erdogan told Saudi crown prince that Turkey will stand by Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 18:02 IST
Erdogan told Saudi crown prince that Turkey will stand by Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

​Turkish President ​Tayyip Erdogan told ‌Saudi Crown ​Prince Mohammed bin Salman ‌in a phone call on Tuesday that Turkey would continue to ‌stand by Saudi Arabia amid attacks ‌by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants, the Turkish presidency said.

In a statement, ⁠the ​presidency ⁠said Erdogan also condemned in the strongest ⁠the Houthi attacks and told ​the crown prince that he ⁠believed "this challenge will be overcome". NATO ⁠member Turkey ​and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a joint defence ⁠pact in August, under which an attack ⁠on ⁠one party constitutes an attack on all.

TRENDING

1
The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come at Another's Expense
Blog

The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come ...

Global
2
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
3
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
4
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026