Erdogan told Saudi crown prince that Turkey will stand by Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

​Turkish President ​Tayyip Erdogan told ‌Saudi Crown ​Prince Mohammed bin Salman ‌in a phone call on Tuesday that Turkey would continue to ‌stand by Saudi Arabia amid attacks ‌by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants, the Turkish presidency said.

In a statement, ⁠the ​presidency ⁠said Erdogan also condemned in the strongest ⁠the Houthi attacks and told ​the crown prince that he ⁠believed "this challenge will be overcome". NATO ⁠member Turkey ​and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a joint defence ⁠pact in August, under which an attack ⁠on ⁠one party constitutes an attack on all.