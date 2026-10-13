French anti-terror prosecutor takes over investigation into Monday school shooting

​The French ​anti-terror prosecutor said ‌on Tuesday ​it has taken over the investigation into ‌the school shooting near Marseille the day before after an initial probe ‌found out the suspected 14-year-old pupil ‌seemed to belong to a group called True Crime Community (TCC). "The TCC is ⁠an ​ecosystem of ⁠online communities that glorifies perpetrators of mass ⁠killings and, in certain ways, incites the ​use of extreme violence," the ⁠prosecutor said in a statement.

A pupil at a ⁠school ​shot and wounded two teachers on Monday with a hunting ⁠rifle that had been hidden in ⁠a ⁠guitar case in Aubagne, near Marseille in Southern France.