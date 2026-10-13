French anti-terror prosecutor takes over investigation into Monday school shooting
The French anti-terror prosecutor said on Tuesday it has taken over the investigation into the school shooting near Marseille the day before after an initial probe found out the suspected 14-year-old pupil seemed to belong to a group called True Crime Community (TCC). "The TCC is an ecosystem of online communities that glorifies perpetrators of mass killings and, in certain ways, incites the use of extreme violence," the prosecutor said in a statement.
A pupil at a school shot and wounded two teachers on Monday with a hunting rifle that had been hidden in a guitar case in Aubagne, near Marseille in Southern France.