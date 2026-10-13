Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing ​flight attendants

Actor Selma Blair was arrested after flight attendants reported a "physically abusive ​passenger" on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los ‌Angeles ​to New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department said on Monday. Police identified Blair, known for roles in the movies "Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy," as the suspect in the incident on Sunday evening.

'Breaking Bad' ‌actor and disability rights activist RJ Mitte dead at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, whose personal experience living with cerebral palsy informed his role as Walter White Jr, the physically disabled son of a methamphetamine kingpin in the landmark television series "Breaking Bad," died on Monday at age 34. News of Mitte's death in Brownsville, Texas, was announced in ‌a statement released through his talent management agency. A publicist for the actor later confirmed news reports that Mitte took his own life. No ‌further details about the circumstances were given.

Paul Bettany says Marvel transformed his life after he was told his career was over

British actor Paul Bettany said Marvel has transformed his career and personal life after an unlikely twist of fate over a decade ago saw him offered the role of Vision moments after being told his Hollywood career was over. Speaking to Reuters at the London ⁠premiere of ​Disney+ TV miniseries "VisionQuest" on Monday, Bettany ⁠said being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had afforded him opportunities both on and off screen.

Jury selected for actor Russell Brand's UK trial over sex crimes allegations

Jury selection took place ⁠on Monday for the trial of British actor and comedian Russell Brand over alleged historical crimes including rape and other sexual offences. Brand, 51, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters ​and former husband of US singer Katy Perry, faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent ⁠assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009.

Andrew Garfield says OpenAI film 'Artificial' turns lens on creators of 'new world'

Curiosity and fear powered actor Andrew Garfield's performance in Luca Guadagnino's OpenAI movie "Artificial", which premiered at ⁠the ​London Film Festival on Sunday. Garfield plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the film, which unfolds over two decades and chronicles the conception and growth of the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT and Altman's dramatic firing and rehiring in 2023.

Disney creators build original witch world for upcoming film ‘Hexed’

For director Fawn ⁠Veerasunthorn, the upcoming Disney animated fantasy film “Hexed” is a mother-daughter love story that comes with a set of obstacles. She told Reuters the film is about a ⁠mother and daughter rekindling their relationship after ⁠years of strain.

Soccer-Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain, which is co-hosting the tournament, and Andorra. It would be ‌Netflix's first broadcast of a ‌major men's international tournament in Spain, the company said. The 2026 World Cup ​was aired there by national channel TVE.