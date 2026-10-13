Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
NASA's Perseverance rover breaks record for off-planet driving on Mars
While no person has ever set foot on Mars, humankind has managed to conduct extensive explorations of the surface of Earth's planetary neighbor using robotic rovers. One of them, NASA's six-wheeled Perseverance rover, has now set a record for the longest distance driven by any vehicle on a world beyond Earth. The US space agency has announced that the car-sized Perseverance has trekked 28.1 miles (45.2 km) since arriving on Mars roughly 5-1/2 years ago, passing the distance mark previously established by another NASA rover, Opportunity, from 2004 to 2018. Perseverance and Opportunity both also beat the driving distances of any rover that operated on the moon.