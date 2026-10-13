EU approves Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue, subject to conditions
The European Commission on Tuesday approved Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Tylenol maker Kenvue after the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns. Kimberly-Clark offered to sell all its tampon and other feminine hygiene brands in the European Economic Area, the Commission, which act as the EU competition enforcer, said in a statement.
"The brands covered by the divestment are Kotex (including the Lidie sub-brand), Camelia, and Record", it said.