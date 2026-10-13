EU approves Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue, subject to conditions

​The ​European ‌Commission on Tuesday approved ​Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of ‌Tylenol maker Kenvue after the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies ‌diapers offered concessions ‌to address EU antitrust concerns. Kimberly-Clark offered to sell all ⁠its ​tampon ⁠and other feminine hygiene brands in ⁠the European Economic Area, ​the Commission, which act as the ⁠EU competition enforcer, said ⁠in ​a statement.

"The brands covered by the divestment ⁠are Kotex (including the Lidie sub-brand), ⁠Camelia, ⁠and Record", it said.