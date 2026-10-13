Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Gianni Infantino received undisclosed $1.7M World Cup payment

Embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino received a previously undisclosed $1.72 million World Cup payment, according to FIFA and IRS ​documents obtained by ESPN. According to the report published on Tuesday, the lack of transparency surrounding the compensation is a potential ​violation of FIFA statutes.

F1, Rwanda announce creation of African Grand Prix

Formula 1 will return ‌to Africa ​in the early 2030s, once a new circuit is built in Rwanda. The most recent F1 race on the continent was the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami

Rams' Alaric Jackson punches Bills' Bradley Chubb after 'emotional game'

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson vented his frustration after his team's loss on Monday by punching Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb. Chubb was spotted talking to players on both teams near ‌midfield after the Bills' 37-34 overtime victory over the Rams when he appeared to say something to Jackson. The 6-foot-7, 338-pound Jackson walked toward Chubb -- 6-4 and 268 pounds -- and punched him in the jaw.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys DC Christian Parker not 'overwhelmed'

Christian Parker is shifting to the coaching box from the field as the Cowboys add Mike Pettine to the staff as a consultant, but owner Jerry Jones denies his 32-year-old defensive coordinator is "overwhelmed." "I'm obviously disappointed in the results so far," Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio spot on 105.3 FM in Dallas.

Legacy GK Casey Murphy (right knee) out ‌for season

Boston Legacy FC goalkeeper Casey Murphy will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury, the team said Tuesday. Murphy, 30, sustained a partial tear of her posterior cruciate ligament in a 4-2 win against the Portland Thorns on Oct. 3.

Report: ‌Dodge close to making its return to Cup Series

Dodge is "very close" to finalizing its return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Negotiations are ongoing but sources said Dodge is on track to participate in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 21.

Dodgers consider sitting Shohei Ohtani for Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers are contemplating benching four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series if the team deems that he is not healthy, multiple media outlets reported. Ohtani struggled at the plate in the Dodgers' 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 on Monday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He is 3-for-20 with no extra-base hits ⁠and seven strikeouts ​in the postseason.

Report: Pats RB TreVeyon Henderson out multiple weeks

New England Patriots ⁠running back TreVeyon Henderson will be sidelined multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Henderson will not require surgery for the injury sustained in the first half of Sunday's 45-17 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he is regarded as a "quick healer," per the report.

Florida State boots top '26 recruit Chuck Kennon after ⁠one snap

Florida State freshman cornerback Chuck Kennon has been dismissed from the program for conduct detrimental to the team. Kennon was the Seminoles' top-rated recruit in the Class of 2026 with offers from Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Miami and Florida before deciding to go to Tallahassee. But he played only one snap this season -- Oct. 3 ​against Virginia -- before Florida State removed him from the roster this week.

Motor racing-Rwanda to bring F1 back to Africa for first time since 1993

Africa will return to the Formula One calendar for the first time since 1993 with Rwanda set to host ⁠a grand prix from the early 2030s in a 10-year deal announced on Tuesday. Formula One last raced on the continent at South Africa's Kyalami circuit to the north of Johannesburg and has long sought a way back.

Golf-European Tour will not allow membership to LIV players in 2027

Players who sign up for LIV Golf next season will not be allowed to become members ⁠of ​the European Tour, DP World Tour Chief Executive Officer Guy Kinnings told the BBC on Monday. Kinnings said that players must now make a choice.

Hurricanes F Jordan Staal (calf) out at least one month

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal will be sidelined "anywhere from a month to two months" due to a tear in his calf, head coach Rod Brind'Amour announced on Tuesday. Staal was injured in warmups prior to Carolina's 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The 38-year-old forward has been held without a point in six games this season.

WNBA Finals Games 3-4 ⁠moved to State Farm Arena

Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals will be played at Atlanta's State Farm Arena after all, the WNBA announced on Tuesday. The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries open the best-of-seven series on Saturday in San Francisco, with Game ⁠2 also at the Chase Center on Monday.

Soccer-Netflix secures rights to air 2030 ⁠World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain, which is co-hosting the tournament, and Andorra. It would be Netflix's first broadcast of a major men's international tournament in Spain, the company said. The 2026 World Cup was aired there by national channel TVE.

Reports: Jaguars LT Anton Harrison (knee) to undergo surgery

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Anton Harrison is expected to undergo knee ‌surgery when the team returns from a ‌two-week stint in London, according to multiple reports. Harrison was injured Sunday in Jacksonville's comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Liam Coen said ​Monday that he'd know more after further testing on Harrison's knee was completed.