US sanctions Mexican cartel CDN's horse-racing, business network

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned ​four people and 11 entities tied to ​the Cartel del Noreste (CDN), targeting a ‌business network ​spanning horse racing, construction, trucking and the energy sector that Washington says helped finance the Mexican criminal group.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called it ‌the agency's largest action to date against CDN's financial machinery, highlighting the cartel's persistence in using horse racing to launder money.