Loud booms heard near Saudi Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 00:44 IST
Loud booms heard near Saudi Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, sources say

Loud ‌booms were ​heard in the vicinity of Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran on ‌Tuesday night, six sources told Reuters.

There was no official comment or confirmation from Aramco. One source said the Aramco ‌headquarters was on fire. An evacuation order for ‌the building had been issued, four of the sources said.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the Aramco ⁠headquarters ​had been ⁠struck, adding that it was unclear if the building had ⁠been hit directly or by falling debris. The Saudi-led coalition said ​fragments of a missile that it had intercepted and ⁠destroyed in Dhahran had fallen on a residential area without ⁠providing ​further details.

Aramco employees were instructed to work from home on Wednesday, a direct source told ⁠Reuters. The Saudi civil defense later issued an alert of ⁠potential danger in ⁠the capital Riyadh and a loud boom was heard in that city afterwards.

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