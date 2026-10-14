Container ship hit by projectile within Hormuz strait, UKMTO says
A container ship was struck by an unknown projectile within the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.
A container ship was struck by an unknown projectile within the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.
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