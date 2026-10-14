Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro reverses course, backs end to six-day workweek

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 00:16 IST
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro reverses course, backs end to six-day workweek

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he ​would back a popular labor reform to reduce the ​country's workweek, reversing his position in a bid ‌to ​avoid handing a political win to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his leftist opponent in Brazil's presidential elections.

The measure, approved by Brazil's lower house in May as a constitutional ‌amendment, would lower working hours in Latin America's largest economy to 40 hours a week from 44, effectively ending a common practice in some sectors, like retail, of requiring employees to work six days a week. Bolsonaro, the son of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, ‌defied pollsters at the start of the month to lead President Lula in the first round of Brazil's election by securing ‌47% of votes cast. The two men will face each other in a runoff on October 25.

Cutting the workweek would mark the biggest overhaul in Brazilian labor rights in decades and a nationwide poll conducted by Quaest in July found nearly 70% of Brazilians support the change. While the senator and ⁠his Liberal ​Party, PL, had long opposed cutting ⁠the workweek, arguing the move was designed to boost Lula's reelection prospects, Bolsonaro changed course on Tuesday, just a day before the Senate was expected to ⁠vote on the matter.

"Most Brazilian workers want to see the end of the six-day workweek, so I'm going to vote in favor of ​ending it," Bolsonaro told journalists, adding that the government would need to offset impacts on business. Lawmakers aligned with Lula have ⁠pushed for a Senate vote before the runoff, hoping to secure approval while the president remains in office.

"It seems to me that, following public pressure and ⁠street protests, ​PL decided to vote in favor of ending the six-day workweek," Lula said during an official event on Tuesday. The PL has yet to formally announce a change to its position.

"Despite Flavio's lead, the race is still wide open. So it's ⁠a smart move by him in avoiding wearing down support on an issue that has broad popular appeal," Leandro Gabiati, ⁠director at political consultancy Dominium, said. While ⁠business groups say the measure could increase costs and hurt competitiveness, they will not be left too disappointed by Flavio's decision, Gabiati said.

"The business community still has many ideological and practical reservations ‌about this government," ‌he said. "It will not feel betrayed by Flavio's change."

TRENDING

1
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global
2
Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Global
3
WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announcement

WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announ...

Global
4
Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air travel

Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026