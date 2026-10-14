Zelenskiy seeks new talks with US envoys on ending Russia war

Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ​Tuesday he had ‌proposed ​new talks in the coming days with US envoys ‌Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as Washington steps up efforts to bring Kyiv and Moscow back ‌to negotiations. The proposal follows talks in the ‌United States last week at which Witkoff and Kushner told a Ukrainian delegation that a deal allowing ⁠Russian diesel ​exports ⁠was aimed at drawing Moscow back to negotiations.

In his ⁠nightly video address, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine supported President ​Donald Trump’s proposed energy truce as ⁠long as Russia observed it. "Our team has sent the ⁠American ​side the relevant proposals regarding possible next meetings and conversations. In the coming days, ⁠we are ready to meet and I passed ⁠this ⁠proposal on to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner through my team."