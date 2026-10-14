Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

What is fuelling India's protests over changes to voter lists?

Major protests have convulsed the Indian capital for more than a week as the opposition Congress party and young people, spearheaded by the "Cockroach" movement, demand the resignation of the top election official. The dispute centres on the removal of 130 million voters from electoral rolls, a move that critics say ​benefited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in recent state elections, claims denied by the poll body and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

Surgery on Pope Leo's lung nodule went well, Vatican says

Pope Leo's surgery on Tuesday afternoon to remove a small growth on one of ​his lungs went well and as expected, the Vatican said in a statement. Leo, 71, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital earlier on Tuesday for the removal of the small ‌nodule, which the pontiff ​said had been spotted early during a recent check-up.

Ex-gang leader sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for Tupac Shakur murder

A former gang leader was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Tuesday for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, capping the prosecution of a long-unsolved murder that shaped the golden age of rap music. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, found guilty of first-degree murder in August, received the sentence during a hearing in a Las Vegas courtroom.

Spain's royals visit Ceuta enclave amid friction with Morocco after border surge

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited Ceuta's Muslim cemetery on Tuesday where most of more than 100 migrants who died in July's mass crossing into the North African enclave from Morocco were buried. The visit, the first by Spain's head of state since 2007 and in Felipe's 12-year ‌reign, followed rising friction between Madrid and Rabat, which claims the tiny territory of Ceuta and Spain's other North African enclave, Melilla, as its own.

Albanian students protest over education, jobs, clash with police

Student protesters hurled bricks and concrete blocks at Albania's Education Ministry in Tirana on Tuesday and police fired tear gas and water cannons in response, as a nationwide demonstration over education and social issues turned violent. Police officers detained several protesters.

Germany scrambles jets after airline radio glitch sends false hijack alert

A flight from Greece to Germany landed safely in Nuremberg on Tuesday after a cockpit hijack alert that the airline attributed to a malfunction prompted the German air force to scramble two fighter jets. Corendon Airlines blamed a malfunction in the radio communication system and said that "no emergency situation occurred and that at no point were the passengers, flight crew or aircraft in any danger".

Zelenskiy visits Britain as Burnham pledges fresh support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in London on Wednesday as Britain looks to reaffirm its support for Ukraine, including with the promise of a new package of surface-to-air missiles. The meeting comes at a difficult time for Zelenskiy. US President Donald Trump said at the weekend he should ‌be replaced as Ukraine's leader, days after cutting a deal with Moscow to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports.

Zelenskiy seeks new talks with US envoys on ending Russia war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had proposed new talks in the coming days with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as Washington steps up efforts to bring Kyiv and Moscow back to negotiations. The proposal follows talks in the United States last week at which Witkoff and Kushner told a Ukrainian delegation that a deal allowing Russian diesel exports was aimed at drawing ‌Moscow back to negotiations.

DOJ arrests two, seizes 187 devices in North Korean laptop farm crackdown in Texas

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced the arrests of two Americans accused of helping North Korean IT workers to steal identities and obtain fraudulent employment at US companies to earn money for the North Korean government. The agency announced the arrests of Michael James Bostelle, of Pennsylvania, and Juan Cecilio Pena Carrillo, of Texas, on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft as part of the alleged scheme, the DOJ said in a statement.

Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year after alleged gang rape

Cornell University will ban parties and social events at fraternity houses until the end of the academic year, its president said on Tuesday, responding to the outcry over an alleged gang rape on campus in 2024. The measure is the strongest reaction yet from Cornell's leadership to a lawsuit filed by a former undergraduate, Jane Doe, alleging seven men sexually assaulted her during a party.

Trump says US still sharing intel with Ukraine, defends Russian diesel deal

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States continues to share intelligence with Ukraine and is working with both Kyiv and Moscow to bring an end to the war. "We are helping them, and we are sharing intel," Trump told reporters. "We want the war to end, so we're working with them and Russia on getting the war to end."

Pope Leo diagnosed with cancer ⁠as doctors remove part of lung, Vatican ​says

Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung cancer after surgeons removed a part of his right lung on Tuesday, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin, marking ⁠a significant health setback for the 71-year-old pontiff. The pope has lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of cancer, with tissue tests conducted during the operation confirming what doctors had suspected from preparatory examinations, the bulletin said.

Top US diplomat to Nicaragua returns after US pick for ambassador rejected

The acting US envoy to Nicaragua, Elias Baumann, has returned to Washington "for critical consultations" after officials in the country rejected the US pick for ambassador, Natasha Franceschi, the State Department said on Tuesday. The decision by co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo "demonstrates the hypocrisy of their rhetoric of mutual respect and their desire to engage in political theater at the expense of the Nicaraguan people," the statement added.

Trump says US still sharing intel, ⁠even as Ukraine reports attacks with no warnings

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was still sharing intelligence with Ukraine, even as Kyiv reported new Russian missile attacks that came without usual warnings and accused Russia of violating an energy truce the US president announced at the weekend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces attacked Kyiv on Tuesday with ballistic missiles, targeting a thermal power plant, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike on a high-rise apartment building killed two people.

Berlin coalition talks suspended over antisemitism deal concerns

Germany's Greens and centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) suspended exploratory talks on forming Berlin's next state government with the far-left Left Party on Tuesday to assess whether ​antisemitism measures agreed to last week still stand. The proposed measures would allow lawmakers accused of antisemitism to be expelled if a panel came to a consensus on the matter. If they disagreed, experts would be called in.

Eleven sailors missing after drone sinks ship off Bulgaria

Eleven sailors were missing at sea on Tuesday from a ship sunk by a drone attack off the coast of Bulgaria, possibly the second deadly sinking of a cargo vessel in the area in a week, prompting Bulgaria to summon ⁠Russia's ambassador. Two cargo ships were hit by drones overnight and one was sunk, Bulgarian officials said. Bulgaria stopped short of explicitly accusing Russia of carrying out the attacks but Prime Minister Rumen Radev said their outcome "benefits the Russian Federation".

Loud booms heard near Saudi Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, sources say

Loud booms were heard in the vicinity of Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran on Tuesday night, six sources told Reuters. There was no official comment or confirmation from Aramco.

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro reverses course, backs end to six-day workweek

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he would back a popular labor reform to reduce the country's workweek, reversing his position in a bid to avoid handing a political win to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his leftist opponent in Brazil's presidential ⁠elections. The ​measure, approved by Brazil's lower house in May as a constitutional amendment, would lower working hours in Latin America's largest economy to 40 hours a week from 44, effectively ending a common practice in some sectors, like retail, of requiring employees to work six days a week.

Ukraine takes step forward in EU membership talks after Hungary drops objections

Ukraine took a step forward in its European Union membership bid on Tuesday, opening talks with the bloc on internal market and competitiveness standards, Irish Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said, after Hungary dropped its objections. The Hungarian government backed the move after Ukraine's parliament passed legislation on Monday expanding the rights of Hungarian speakers and other minorities to receive education in their native language.

Pope Leo had lobe of lung removed as doctors found cancer, Vatican says

Pope Leo had a lower lobe of his right lung removed during surgery on Tuesday and was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin. Leo, 71, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove a growth on his lung that doctors found in a recent health checkup.

Ethiopian troops enter town ⁠on border with Eritrea, stoking war fears

Ethiopian government troops have advanced to a town on the border with Eritrea previously controlled by Tigrayan rebels, people in touch with residents said on Tuesday, as diplomats scrambled to avert war between the Horn of Africa neighbours. Witnesses and a conflict monitor said Eritrean troops had crossed last week into Zalambessa, near Ethiopia's northernmost point, in support of the rebels, but it was unclear if the Eritrean troops or rebels were still present on Tuesday.

Saudi Aramco administrative building attacked, limited fire reported

An administrative building belonging to Saudi ⁠Arabia's state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco in the eastern city of Dhahran was attacked, causing a limited fire, the Energy Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday as fighting ⁠between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and the kingdom intensified. Authorities responded to the incident late on Tuesday and took necessary measures, the ministry said, adding that there were no injuries or deaths.

Torrential rains in Libya's Tripoli kill two

Torrential downpours flooded the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Tuesday, killing two people, according to a statement by authorities and a local TV channel. Jumhouria Bank said an employee died due to an electrical shock. The Tripoli Red Crescent said in a statement it recovered the man's body during the flooding.

US sanctions Mexican cartel CDN's horse-racing, business network

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned four people and 11 entities tied to the Cartel del Noreste (CDN), targeting a business network spanning horse racing, construction, trucking and the energy sector that Washington says helped finance the Mexican criminal group. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called it the agency's largest action to date against CDN's financial ‌machinery, highlighting the cartel's persistence in using horse racing to launder money.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv kills ‌two, Zelenskiy says no warning received

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian capital with ballistic missiles on Tuesday, killing two people in a high-rise apartment and hitting a thermal power plant in the second attack in 24 hours without warning from Kyiv's Western allies. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the main target was energy infrastructure. ​He said it was unfair that Kyiv was enduring attacks without warnings from partners and said intelligence showed that more strikes were likely.