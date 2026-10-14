Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of gas from Alaska pipeline
Taiwan has agreed to buy 30% of the gas from a pipeline project in Alaska, US President Donald Trump told a rally in the state on Tuesday.
Taiwan has agreed to buy 30% of the gas from a pipeline project in Alaska, US President Donald Trump told a rally in the state on Tuesday.
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