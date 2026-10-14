China-North Korea bridge to open on October 15

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 07:56 IST
China-North Korea bridge to open on October 15

‌The long-delayed ​New Yalu River Bridge linking China and North Korea will be ‌opened on October 15, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

The two sides will jointly hold ‌an opening ceremony, the report said. China completed its side ‌of the bridge in 2014, hoping to boost trade ties, although North Korea left its approach roads and customs facilities ⁠unfinished ​as relations ⁠soured over Pyongyang's nuclear tests and the U.N. sanctions that ⁠followed.

The opening of the new bridge signals further progress ​in bilateral relations between Beijing and Pyongyang, weeks after North ⁠Korea opened its first road bridge with Russia. China's exports ⁠to ​North Korea rose to a six-year high of $2.3 billion last year, a 25% increase ⁠over the previous year. That was still well short of ⁠levels ⁠from before the UN sanctions were imposed in 2017.

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