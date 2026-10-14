IMF adding new urgency to debt reduction message amid rising yields, official says
The International Monetary Fund has "dialed up" the urgency of its call for governments to rein in growing debts that threaten to consume government budgets amid higher borrowing costs, IMF fiscal affairs chief Rodrigo Valdes said on Wednesday. Valdes told a news conference that while the IMF routinely calls for fiscal consolidation, a sense of urgency needs to be understood differently by governments because of the size of global debt, inflationary pressures and their impacts on pushing up sovereign bond yields.
"We're saying now it's urgent and it's now because basically the conditions have changed," Valdes said. "So, if you want one message, we dialed up the urgency of our message."