Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 10:27 IST
Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

US ​President Donald Trump ‌said on Wednesday ​that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration is getting ready to begin in ‌Greenland.

Trump did not share details about the exploration plans in Greenland but said, "there are experts that are saying that ‌the amount of easily available oil is far greater than ‌that of almost any land, anywhere in the world." The United States, Denmark and Greenland last month signed an agreement, aimed at ending ⁠tensions ​after Trump's ⁠repeated threats to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

"Any future ⁠attack on the United States will have to come across ​Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, ⁠or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived," Trump ⁠added ​in his post on Truth Social. The deal signed between the US, Denmark and Greenland expands the US ⁠military's role in Greenland, paving the way for two new military ⁠bases ⁠and Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

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