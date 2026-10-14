Russia's Sberbank says drones hit its data centre in Saratov region
Russia's biggest bank Sberbank said on Wednesday its data centre in Saratov region had been attacked by drones, but that all systems were operating as normal.
Russia's biggest bank Sberbank said on Wednesday its data centre in Saratov region had been attacked by drones, but that all systems were operating as normal.
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