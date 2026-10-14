NATO member Poland finds possible drone on Baltic Sea beach

Polish military ​police are investigating an ​unidentified object ‌found on ​a Baltic Sea beach on Tuesday. Private radio station RMF FM ‌reported that a passerby discovered what resembled a drone and reported it to the police, with military ‌sappers and other services then arriving at ‌the scene.

Poland is the largest NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank, and borders Ukraine. A series of airspace ⁠incursions ​in the ⁠region have fuelled concerns about the war in Ukraine spilling ⁠over the alliance's borders. Military police said late on ​Tuesday on X that they "are investigating the circumstances ⁠of the discovery of fragments of an unidentified flying ⁠object ​on October 13, 2026, at approximately 0630 pm local time on the beach in ⁠Karwia, Puck County."

Military police spokesman Dariusz Rozkosz told the ⁠private TVN24 television ⁠station that he could not yet confirm the type of object found.