Three fishermen injured in drone incident off southern Iran, Tasnim news agency reports
Three fishermen were injured after a fishing boat was struck in an incident involving an unidentified drone near Sirik in southern Iran's Hormozgan province, the provincial governor's office said, according to Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.
Tasnim cited local sources as saying a fishing boat was hit in what they described as an attack by a US drone, although Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the circumstances of the incident or who was responsible.