Three fishermen injured in drone incident off southern Iran, Tasnim news agency reports

Three ​fishermen ‌were injured after ​a fishing boat was ‌struck in an incident involving an unidentified drone near ‌Sirik in southern Iran's ‌Hormozgan province, the provincial governor's office said, according to Tasnim ⁠news ​agency ⁠on Wednesday.

Tasnim cited local ⁠sources as saying a ​fishing boat was hit in ⁠what they described as ⁠an ​attack by a US drone, although Iranian ⁠authorities have not officially confirmed ⁠the circumstances ⁠of the incident or who ‌was ‌responsible.