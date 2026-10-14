Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua bout could start after 1 a.m. in Wales

A request to hold the ​much-anticipated heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the very early morning hours has ​been filed in Cardiff, Wales. If approved, the bout would have a ‌ring ​walk of 1 a.m. local time on Dec. 12, which equates to 8 p.m. on the East Coast of the United States and 5 p.m. on the West Coast on Dec. 11.

LPGA commish calls Good Good Callaway driver ad fallout ‘brutal’

LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler called the controversy surrounding Good Good Golf's Callaway ‌ad "brutal" and "heartbreaking," while arguing that people should have a chance to learn from serious mistakes. Kessler addressed the August advertisement Tuesday at the Front Office Sports Tuned In summit.

Nneka Ogwumike wins sportsmanship honor for fifth time

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike was named winner of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award on Tuesday, extending her record for winning the award to five times. This marks the second straight season in which the 36-year-old Ogwumike won ‌the award. She previously won it three straight times from 2019-21.

Bears DE Montez Sweat suspended 2 games for PED violation

The NFL suspended Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat two games without pay on Tuesday ‌for a violation of its performance-enhancing substance policy. Shemar Turner was activated off of the physically unable to perform list and replaces Sweat on the 53-man roster. The Bears had until Thursday to activate Turner, whose 21-day practice window opened Sept. 23.

Report: Mark Sanchez reaches agreement with truck driver in Indy altercation

Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez reached an agreement in principle with the truck driver in a civil case stemming from an altercation last year in Indianapolis, according to The Athletic. Attorneys for the driver, Perry ⁠Tole, will file ​to dismiss the case by Jan. 8, according to court ⁠records. Attorneys for Sanchez and Tole both declined to comment to The Athletic for the Tuesday story.

LSU coach Will Wade won’t fight SEC on RJ Luis eligibility

If anything is certain about LSU's men's basketball roster three weeks before the season, it's ⁠that RJ Luis won't be part of it. Coach Will Wade said Tuesday that the Tigers won't fight the SEC over Luis's eligibility, who has signed multiple professional contracts since his last college appearance.

Basketball-Atlanta Dream to host WNBA Finals Games 3 ​and 4 at home of NBA's Hawks

The Atlanta Dream will move Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries to the larger home of the NBA's Atlanta ⁠Hawks in a bid to accommodate more fans, the Dream and Hawks said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The switch required several scheduling changes because the original date for Game 3 clashed with a concert at the arena, while the Hawks host the Houston Rockets there ⁠on ​the day of Game 4.

Report: Celtics sign G Payton Pritchard to 2-year, $44.2M extension

The Boston Celtics agreed to a two-year, $44.2-million contract extension with guard Payton Pritchard that will begin in the 2028-29 season, ESPN reported Tuesday. Pritchard, 28, delivered the best season of his six-year career in 2025-26 when he averaged career bests with 17.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He played in 79 games while making 50 starts after making ⁠17 total starts over his first five seasons.

Soccer-Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain, ⁠which is co-hosting the tournament, and Andorra. It would be Netflix's ⁠first broadcast of a major men's international tournament in Spain, the company said. The 2026 World Cup was aired there by national channel TVE.

Baseball-Dodgers' dynasty on the ropes as bats go cold against Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the last two Octobers spraying champagne. This year they may be facing an early winter. The two-time ‌defending World Series champions trail the ‌Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the National League Championship Series after a 7-4 loss on Monday. Their pitching has ​wobbled and their lineup has barely made a sound.