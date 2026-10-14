Poland investigates drone fragments on Baltic beach, says likely from military test

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 13:34 IST
Poland investigates drone fragments on Baltic beach, says likely from military test

Polish military police ‌are investigating ​an object likely to be a Polish drone found on a Baltic ‌Sea beach on Tuesday, authorities said.

Private radio station RMF FM reported that a passerby discovered what resembled a drone and ‌reported it to the police, with military sappers and ‌other services then arriving at the scene. Preliminary findings indicate the fragments belong to a test drone from a Polish military aviation technology institute, ⁠the defence ​ministry spokesperson ⁠said, adding that the investigation into the object is ongoing.

Poland is the ⁠largest NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank, and borders Ukraine. ​A series of airspace incursions by Russian drones in ⁠the region have fuelled concerns about the war in Ukraine spilling over ⁠the ​alliance's borders. Military police said late on Tuesday on X that they "are investigating the circumstances of the ⁠discovery of fragments of an unidentified flying object on October 13, ⁠2026, at approximately ⁠6:30 p.m. local time on the beach in Karwia, Puck County."

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