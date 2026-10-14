Poland investigates drone fragments on Baltic beach, says likely from military test
Polish military police are investigating an object likely to be a Polish drone found on a Baltic Sea beach on Tuesday, authorities said.
Private radio station RMF FM reported that a passerby discovered what resembled a drone and reported it to the police, with military sappers and other services then arriving at the scene. Preliminary findings indicate the fragments belong to a test drone from a Polish military aviation technology institute, the defence ministry spokesperson said, adding that the investigation into the object is ongoing.
Poland is the largest NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank, and borders Ukraine. A series of airspace incursions by Russian drones in the region have fuelled concerns about the war in Ukraine spilling over the alliance's borders. Military police said late on Tuesday on X that they "are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of fragments of an unidentified flying object on October 13, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time on the beach in Karwia, Puck County."