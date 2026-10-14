U.S.-Russia deal on diesel is "very risky choice," Italy PM Meloni says

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 13:34 IST
U.S.-Russia deal on diesel is "very risky choice," Italy PM Meloni says

The deal between the ​United States and Russia over diesel ‌supply ​is a "very risky choice" that runs counter to efforts to force Vladimir Putin to sit at a negotiating table ‌with Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

The United States and Russia said last week they had agreed that Moscow would initially supply more than ‌300,000 metric tons of diesel to US and global markets. "The outcome of this ‌decision is uncertain, while the risks are clear," Meloni told the Italian parliament ahead of an EU summit this week.

"It provides Moscow with legitimacy as its bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian ⁠cities, generates ​new revenue to ⁠finance the war, and implicitly weakens the effectiveness of sanctions," she added. U.S. President Donald Trump said after ⁠the agreement that it would lower energy prices in the United States, a major political ​headache for his Republican Party ahead of pivotal midterm elections that determine control ⁠of Congress.

In other remarks, Meloni said the 27 EU countries should appoint "an authoritative figure" to negotiate ⁠for ​Europe over the Russia-Ukraine war, without ruling out a formal mandate for the E3 Group comprising Germany, France and Great Britain. "If France, Germany, and Great ⁠Britain believe they can do better on their own than we could all do ⁠together, and so ⁠far that is the choice they have made, then at least let them do so on behalf of everyone and ‌with an ‌official mandate," Meloni said.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026