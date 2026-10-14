GSK to cut up to 1,217 jobs in Belgium, L'Echo says
British biopharmaceutical company GSK is planning to cut up to 1,217 jobs from its Belgium locations, Belgian newspaper L'Echo reported on Wednesday.
British biopharmaceutical company GSK is planning to cut up to 1,217 jobs from its Belgium locations, Belgian newspaper L'Echo reported on Wednesday.
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