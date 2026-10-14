Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong to attend Vijayawada Utsav 2026 from October 16 to 18

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, accompanied by his wife, Tan Yuxiu, will visit Vijayawada from October 16 to 18 to attend Vijayawada Utsav 2026, highlighting the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties between India and China. In a letter addressed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Xu expressed gratitude for the invitation to attend the festival and confirmed his participation along with his wife.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your kind invitation to the Vijayawada Utsav 2026. I am pleased to confirm that I and my wife Ms. Tan Yuxiu will visit Vijayawada to attend the festival from 16 to 18 October 2026," the Chinese Ambassador wrote. Highlighting the shared cultural heritage of the two countries, Xu emphasised the importance of strengthening cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between India and China.

"China and India are both ancient civilisations with rich cultural heritages. It’s of great importance for the two countries to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges," he said in the letter. The Ambassador also expressed his interest in meeting the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister during the visit and discussing ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

"I look forward to meeting Your Excellency in Andhra Pradesh and exchanging views on ways to further promote cooperation between China and India," Xu wrote. The proposed meeting with Naidu is expected to provide an opportunity to exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation, while the Ambassador's participation in Vijayawada Utsav 2026 is expected to add an international dimension to the cultural festival.

The visit comes as both sides underscore the significance of cultural engagement and people-to-people interactions in strengthening relations between the two neighbouring countries. The Ambassador's three-day visit will include his participation in the festival and a meeting with Naidu. (ANI)