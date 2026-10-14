Helleniq offers one-off heating oil discount for winter season
Helleniq Energy, Greece's biggest oil refiner, said on Wednesday it would offer domestic fuel companies a one-off discount on heating oil to help offset the impact of surging energy costs on households and businesses during winter. Governments across Europe have introduced several measures to shield consumers from soaring bills stemming from tight energy supplies amid conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Helleniq said the discount will be 16 euro cents per litre, which will lower retail heating oil prices at gasoline stations by 20 euro cents, and will be reviewed at the end of the month. Before the start of the heating season on October 15, Greece announced on Tuesday a 30% rise in an annual heating oil benefit extended to about one million households. It will also unveil a subsidy for the fuel later on Wednesday as it aims to keep heating oil market prices below €1.75 per litre.
Greek oil refineries and the state have also financed diesel fuel discounts through the middle of the month.