Helleniq offers one-off heating oil discount for winter season

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 14:22 IST
Helleniq offers one-off heating oil discount for winter season

Helleniq Energy, Greece's biggest ​oil refiner, said ​on Wednesday it ‌would offer domestic ​fuel companies a one-off discount on heating oil to help offset the ‌impact of surging energy costs on households and businesses during winter. Governments across Europe have introduced several measures to shield consumers ‌from soaring bills stemming from tight energy supplies amid ‌conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Helleniq said the discount will be 16 euro cents per litre, which will lower retail ⁠heating ​oil prices ⁠at gasoline stations by 20 euro cents, and will be reviewed ⁠at the end of the month. Before the start of the ​heating season on October 15, Greece announced on Tuesday ⁠a 30% rise in an annual heating oil benefit extended to ⁠about ​one million households. It will also unveil a subsidy for the fuel later on Wednesday as ⁠it aims to keep heating oil market prices below €1.75 per litre.

Greek ⁠oil ⁠refineries and the state have also financed diesel fuel discounts through the middle of the ‌month.

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