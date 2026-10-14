Pakistan’s education system fails youth as skills crisis costs economy $31.5 billion annually

Pakistan’s worsening skills crisis and persistent unemployment among educated youth have exposed serious shortcomings in the country’s education and employment systems, with inadequate vocational training reportedly costing the economy billions of dollars annually, as reported by Dawn. According to Dawn, only seven per cent of Pakistani youth receive formal technical and vocational training, significantly below the regional average of 22 per cent.

World Bank estimates suggest that this skills deficit results in annual economic losses of approximately USD 31.5 billion through reduced productivity and missed export opportunities. The alarming situation has brought Pakistan’s employment challenges into focus at the World Economic Forum’s annual Global Future Leaders meeting. Discussions examining youth employment in the age of artificial intelligence have highlighted Pakistan as an example of the growing disconnect between educational qualifications and labour market requirements.

Nearly one-third of Pakistanis aged between 15 and 29 are neither employed nor pursuing education or training. The situation is particularly concerning for young women, more than half of whom fall into this category, reflecting substantial barriers to economic participation. Experts attribute the crisis to longstanding institutional weaknesses rather than inadequate capabilities among young Pakistanis. Limited access to professional mentorship, career counselling, industry connections and reliable employment information has prevented qualified individuals from securing suitable opportunities.

Unemployment among graduates has reached 18.3 per cent, surpassing the overall unemployment rate of 14.7 per cent. These figures reveal a troubling contradiction in Pakistan’s education system, where higher academic qualifications do not necessarily translate into improved employment prospects, as highlighted by Dawn. The situation is particularly difficult among younger university graduates. Citing Gallup Pakistan’s assessment of the Labour Force Survey 2024-25, unemployment among graduates aged 20 to 24 stands at 32.8 per cent. With nearly one in three young graduates struggling to find employment, Pakistan faces mounting pressure to reform its education-to-employment framework, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)