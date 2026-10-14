French navy chief: United States has not yet decided to revert to steam catapults for aircraft carriers

The ​French navy chief ​said on Wednesday ‌that the ​United States had not yet decided whether to revert ‌to the older steam-powered catapults system for aircraft carriers, three months after President Donald Trump ‌directed the US Navy to abandon the ‌more modern electromagnetic launch system, prompting doubts over the future supply of the technology selected for France’s ⁠future ​aircraft carrier. "The ⁠American decision has not yet been taken," Admiral Christophe ⁠Cluzel, chief of France’s naval staff, told ​a parliamentary hearing. "I do not see our ⁠contract threatened."

Cluzel added that he had a meeting ⁠scheduled ​with his American counterpart next week, and that he thought the topic would ⁠be discussed. Catapults, a crucial piece for aircraft carriers, ⁠are ⁠used for launching jet fighters from the ships.