Aramco's Dhahran HQ suffered extensive damage in Tuesday's attack, sources say

Saudi Arabia's ​state-owned oil company ​Saudi Aramco's ‌headquarters in ​Dhahran suffered extensive damage in an attack ‌on Tuesday, with a fire spreading across several floors, three people with direct knowledge ‌of the matter told Reuters. Operations ‌have continued normally, however, with employees working from home, according to two of ⁠the ​people. ⁠A fourth person said some functions were shifted ⁠to global offices.

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry ​said in a statement that Tuesday night's ⁠attack, which came as fighting between ⁠Yemen's Iran-allied ​Houthis and the kingdom intensified, had caused a limited fire. Aramco ⁠did not immediately reply to a Reuters ⁠request ⁠for comment.