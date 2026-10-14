Aramco's Dhahran HQ suffered extensive damage in Tuesday's attack, sources say
Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran suffered extensive damage in an attack on Tuesday, with a fire spreading across several floors, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Operations have continued normally, however, with employees working from home, according to two of the people. A fourth person said some functions were shifted to global offices.
Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said in a statement that Tuesday night's attack, which came as fighting between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and the kingdom intensified, had caused a limited fire. Aramco did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.