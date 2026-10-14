Bank of America profit hurt by $1.2 billion fine over anti-money laundering shortcomings
Bank of America's profit fell in the third quarter as it set aside $1.2 billion to cover fines by US regulators over widespread failures to detect potential money laundering and other illicit activity.
Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank fell 3.7% in premarket trading. The stock has slipped 1.9% this year through last close. The second-largest US bank's profit was $6.9 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the three months ended September 30, it said on Wednesday. That compares with $8.3 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
The fine, unveiled on the eve of BofA's third-quarter earnings, stems from the second-largest US bank's failure to report over $5 billion in suspicious activity to the US government. The actions, which include the third-largest penalty in US Treasury history, highlight growing regulatory scrutiny on shortcomings in tackling money laundering at US financial giants.
Regulators have placed BofA under a consent order — a major regulatory punishment — that requires the bank to work with a third party to identify and report suspicious transactions that went undetected. Wall Street analysts said the penalty would likely add to negative sentiment and raise concerns about expenses and the duration of the order.
The penalty follows a 2024 consent order from the Office Of the Comptroller of the Currency, which had required BofA to address shortcomings in its abilities to police money laundering. Since late 2023, BofA has been working with US regulators to overhaul its safeguards against money laundering and other illegal transactions.