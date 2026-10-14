Eutelsat shares jump as Ukraine flags curbs on Starlink military-grade service
Shares in European satellite operator Eutelsat rose sharply on Wednesday after Ukraine said SpaceX's Starlink had introduced restrictions on its military-grade service, fuelling investor bets that European providers could benefit from growing strains between Washington and Kyiv. Eutelsat shares were up 11.6% by 1034 GMT, while Luxembourg-based rival SES, which also provides satellite connectivity services, gained 2.7%.
Analysts said the move reflected investor expectations that European governments and customers could seek alternatives to US-owned space assets if access to American services becomes less certain. "I think this is related to the US administration's favourable Russia/unfavourable Ukraine stance that has developed in recent days, meaning no or limited access to U.S.-owned satellite services and intelligence sharing, putting European providers back in the spotlight as potential alternatives," Bernstein analyst Aleksander Peterc said.