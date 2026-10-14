Pakistan: Karachi’s crime wave exposes public safety concerns after fatal robbery

According to ARY News, in the latest incident, a young man was shot dead after resisting a robbery attempt in Shah Latif Town. Police said the victim was heading to work when armed suspects intercepted him and attempted to rob him. When he resisted, the assailants opened fire, leaving him critically injured.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 17:43 IST
Pakistan: Karachi’s crime wave exposes public safety concerns after fatal robbery
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Karachi continues to grapple with persistent street crime, as armed robberies, fatal shootings and repeated attacks on ordinary citizens raise serious questions about the police’s ability and shoddy approach to ensure public safety, as reported by ARY News. According to ARY News, in the latest incident, a young man was shot dead after resisting a robbery attempt in Shah Latif Town. Police said the victim was heading to work when armed suspects intercepted him and attempted to rob him. When he resisted, the assailants opened fire, leaving him critically injured.

He died while being taken to a nearby hospital. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified suspects and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, another robbery was reported in Nazimabad No. 1, where two motorcycle-borne suspects targeted three residents sitting outside their homes. CCTV footage showed one suspect keeping the motorcycle running while his accomplice snatched mobile phones and other valuables from the victims.

The robbers subsequently fled the scene. Police said they had received the footage and were in contact with the victims. Investigators believe the suspects can be identified from the recordings and are working to trace and arrest them. In a separate case near Shaheed-e-Millat Road, an online motorcycle rider was left devastated after two armed men allegedly robbed him of his mobile phone and cash at gunpoint. The rider stated that he had already been targeted in two previous robberies. The stolen phone had cost him Rs25,000, and he had purchased it only two months earlier, as highlighted by ARY News.

Expressing concern about his livelihood, the rider questioned how he would afford another phone, which he needed to continue working and supporting his children. He appealed for justice, highlighting the financial and emotional toll of such crimes on working-class citizens, as reported by ARY News. (ANI)

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