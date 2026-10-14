US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures turn negative after Sept inflation data

Futures tied ​to the S&P ​500 turned negative ‌on Wednesday ​after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading reduced confidence that the ‌Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged at its October meeting. A Labor Department report showed the ‌Consumer Price Index rose 3.7% on an annual ‌basis, above estimates of 3.6%, according to economists polled by Reuters. It increased 0.6% on a ⁠monthly basis, ​compared with ⁠estimates of a 0.6% rise.

Excluding volatile food and ⁠energy components, core CPI increased 2.6% annually in ​September versus expectations of a 2.5% rise. On ⁠a monthly basis, it rose 0.3%, above ⁠estimates ​of a 0.2% gain. At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 83 points, or ⁠0.16%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 18.75 points, ⁠or 0.24%, ⁠and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 156.5 points, or 0.49%.