Tennis-Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia postponed to December

The "Six ​Kings Slam" ​tennis ‌tournament that ​was originally scheduled for October ‌has been postponed to December 27–30, organisers said on Wednesday, ‌with the recent attacks ‌on the kingdom a major security concern.

"The decision reflects Riyadh ⁠Season's ​commitment ⁠to delivering sporting events to the ⁠highest standards, following an ​assessment of the organizational and ⁠logistical challenges associated with hosting ⁠the ​tournament and their potential impact on the quality ⁠of the audience experience," they ⁠said ⁠in a statement.