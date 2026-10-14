Trump says massive oil, gas exploration set to begin in 'our Greenland'

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 20:23 IST
Trump says massive oil, gas exploration set to begin in 'our Greenland'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "massive oil, gas and mineral exploration"was set to begin on Greenland, a contentious statement on a territory that has resisted his efforts to control it and has ‌banned new drilling for crude. Trump described the Danish Arctic island which is run by a semi-autonomous government as "our new and beautiful Greenland" in a social media post that hailed what he said were US gains from a security deal signed in September.

The Greenlandic prime minister's office declined to comment on Trump's statement. The Danish foreign ministry and ‌Greenland's ministry of mineral resources did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TRUMP HAILS US SECURITY GAINS Greenland has been caught up in a confrontation with Trump who ‌has been saying since 2019 the US should buy or take the strategically located and mineral-rich islandfor security reasons. On several occasions, he refused to rule out force.

Along with Denmark, the US and Greenland reached an agreement last month to allow the US to boost its military presence on the island - a deal that had appeared to settle the standoff. The agreement did not allocate any ⁠rights for mining ​or drilling.

"Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration ⁠is getting ready to begin," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. "There are Experts that are saying that the amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that ⁠of almost any land, anywhere in the World," he added without naming any specific deals or specific development.

Greenland banned uranium mining in its territory along with all future exploration of oil ​in 2021. The government has said it is reviewing whether a Texas firm, Greenland Energy, can use permits predating that prohibition.

The company said in August ⁠this year it had plans to drill for oil in 2027 at an untested basin on Greenland's east coast, although it lacked its own permit to do so. The previous owner, ARCO, spent heavily on ⁠seismic ​work in the 1970s but never drilled. Independent Danish security policy advisor Jacob Kaarsbo said Trump's comments could be seen as a sign that his desire to control Greenland remained unchanged.

"It is extremely dangerous to view this agreement between the Trump administration and Denmark as something that has altered Trump’s intentions," he said. The 10-page ⁠deal between the US, Denmark and Greenland paved the way for two new military bases and Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right ⁠to self-determination.

"Any future attack on the ⁠United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived," Trump said in his post on Wednesday. "It gives us time, location, and sightline, ‌like nowhere else in the ‌World!" he added.

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